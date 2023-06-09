CareTrust REIT Adds New Operator in West Coast Portfolio Acquisition

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (

NYSE:CTRE, Financial) announced today that it has worked together with a regional investor in healthcare real estate to facilitate the acquisition of a multi-facility portfolio of skilled nursing facilities located on the West Coast. As part of the transaction, CareTrust acquired three skilled nursing facilities on June 1, 2023 with one additional facility scheduled to close once third-party consents have been obtained. The four-property acquisition includes 450 skilled nursing beds and 20 assisted living units.

Links Healthcare Group, a new operator relationship for CareTrust, will operate the facilities (including the three facilities acquired on June 1) pursuant to a new 15-year master lease with two, 5-year extension options. Links is an experienced operator founded by Toby Tilford and Curt Rodriguez and currently operates 16 skilled nursing and senior housing communities. Links Co-Founder Curt Rodriguez said, “We are excited to begin our relationship with CareTrust and to continue the legacy of high-quality care and operations the seller has provided over the years.” Speaking about the transaction process, he noted that, “The Links and CareTrust teams have worked extremely well together throughout this process and we are confident that this will continue to be a successful, collaborative relationship.”

Dave Sedgwick, CareTrust’s President and CEO, spoke highly of Links as a leading, best-in-class healthcare provider in the Western U.S. “We have known Links and its principals for many years and have been consistently impressed by their track record of disciplined growth and successful operations. We are thrilled to finally work together and to help their continued growth.” James Callister, CareTrust’s Chief Investment Officer, stated, “This deal demonstrates our current focus on returning to asset acquisitions, sourcing more off-market deals, and expanding our operator bench. These will continue to be key focus points for us throughout the year.”

CareTrust’s initial investment in the three facilities acquired on June 1, inclusive of transaction costs, was approximately $71.5M. Aggregate annual cash rent for the first year is approximately $5.4 million, increasing to approximately $6.1 million in the second year, and increasing to approximately $7.1 million in the third year, with CPI-based annual escalators thereafter. The acquisition of these facilities was funded using proceeds from the Company’s $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility.

About CareTrustTM

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230602005101r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230602005101/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.