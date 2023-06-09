Freeline to Present at 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

LONDON, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ( FRLN) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Michael Parini will present at the 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference being held in New York on June 7-9, 2023.

The presentation will take place at 8 a.m. ET on June 9, 2023. Senior management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Freeline’s website at www.freeline.life. An archived replay of the webcast be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Freeline Therapeutics
Freeline is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative gene therapies for chronic debilitating diseases. Freeline uses its proprietary, rationally designed AAV vector and capsid (AAVS3), along with novel promoters and transgenes, to deliver a functional copy of a therapeutic gene into human liver cells, thereby expressing a persistent functional level of the missing or dysfunctional protein into a patient’s bloodstream. The company is currently advancing FLT201, a highly differentiated gene therapy candidate that delivers a novel transgene, in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in people with Gaucher disease type 1. Freeline is headquartered in the UK and has operations in the United States. For more information, visit www.freeline.life or connect with Freeline on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media and Investor Contact:
Naomi Aoki
[email protected]
Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Communications
+ 1 617 283 4298

