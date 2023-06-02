The Cigna Group Earns Top Spot for Sustainability in the Health Care Industry on Forbes Net Zero Leaders List

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., June 2, 2023

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health company The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) earned the first place ranking among the health care industry for its leadership in global sustainability in the first-ever Net Zero Leaders list released by Forbes this week. The list ranks the top 100 public companies in America that are best positioned to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and offset them by 2050.

TheCignaGroup_Logo.jpg

"There is an intrinsic connection between human health and environmental health, and we are powered by our purpose to serve as a leader and steward of a well-functioning ecosystem of health," said Nancy Ryan, Global ESG Lead at The Cigna Group. "This honor from Forbes recognizes the work we've done and inspires us to do even more to advance better health for all."

Cigna's ESG strategy is uniquely aligned to the company's purpose, and the four-pillared framework focuses on areas in which the company is uniquely equipped to make a positive impact: healthy society, healthy workforce, healthy environment, and healthy company.

In support of the healthy environment pillar and its participation in RE100, Cigna is committed to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse-gas emissions by 50 percent and source 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030, and achieve carbon neutrality for operations by 2040. The company recently made a number of environmental investments in the areas of sustainable buildings, renewable electricity and water reduction, and is also working with its suppliers, clients and customers in support of their sustainability goals. For further information about Cigna's ESG strategy, investments and impact, please click here.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group (

NYSE:CI, Financial) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Cigna Healthcare, Evernorth Health Services or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has approximately 190 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at thecignagroup.com.

Media Contact
Meaghan MacDonald
1 (860) 840-1212
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG18045&sd=2023-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-cigna-group-earns-top-spot-for-sustainability-in-the-health-care-industry-on-forbes-net-zero-leaders-list-301841177.html

SOURCE The Cigna Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG18045&Transmission_Id=202306020800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG18045&DateId=20230602
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.