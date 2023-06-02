GOODYEAR INTRODUCES FIRST REAL-TIME TIRE INTELLIGENCE CAPABILITIES AT 24 HOURS OF LE MANS

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AKRON, Ohio, June 2, 2023

The wireless, built-in sensor will be featured on tires for the NASCAR Garage 56 entry

AKRON, Ohio, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today introduced racing tires with the first real-time intelligence capability to record tire pressure and temperature to be featured on the NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 entry in this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans to be held on June 10 – 11, 2023.

G56studio_2_edit.jpg

The Goodyear Racing tires are outfitted with an innovative passive, non-battery, sensor cured into the tire during production. This sensor is powered by Goodyear SightLine, Goodyear's intelligent technology that will provide real-time tire data to Hendrick Motorsports as the race unfolds. Engineers and drivers will be able to leverage the tire intelligence data to understand tire pressure and temperature to optimize the vehicle's performance by adjusting the car and driver settings in real time.

"Because tires are a vehicle's only connection to the road, they have the potential to provide tremendous real-time insight that improves the performance of drivers under the most grueling of conditions. Goodyear is extremely proud to have the tire intelligence to unlock this potential in motorsports, and it's been a privilege to partner with NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet on this Garage 56 entry," said Rich Kramer, Goodyear's chairman, CEO & president.

Beyond the tire intelligence application, Goodyear has also engineered three types of tires for the NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 entry to withstand any potential weather conditions of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race, including:

  • Racing tires for dry conditions that help provide high levels of endurance and grip allowing the car to compete for the full 24 hours of Le Mans race;
  • Intermediate wet tires for mist to light rain conditions to help the car perform at its maximum potential in inclement weather; and
  • Full wet tires for heavy rains featuring a unique tread design and tire construction to help channel water out of the tire surface's contact patch while using a softer tread compound to help maintain grip when the temperature of the racetrack is cooler.

All of the Goodyear tires for the NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 entry were built by hand in Akron, Ohio, at Goodyear's Innovation Center Manufacturing plant, Goodyear's premier race tire production facility.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, former 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller, and 2009 Formula One world champion Jenson Button will share the driver's seat of the NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. The drivers and multiple engineers have evaluated the Goodyear tires at 10 tests over eight sites in the past 12 months, resulting in more than 7,500 miles tested in preparation for the ultimate endurance race.

The Garage 56 entry is a partnership between NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet and Goodyear – the winningest team, manufacturer and tire in the sport's 75-year history. Garage 56 is a special single-entry class set aside from the race organizers for concept cars that demonstrate innovative technology of the future. In addition to the Garage 56 entry at 24 Hours of Le Mans, Goodyear is also the exclusive tire supplier for the Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) class.

These innovative tires are the latest in the long tradition of Goodyear's leadership in technology. Since 1898, Goodyear has been enabling mobility and continues to stay More Driven. This year, Goodyear celebrates its 125-year anniversary by continuing to deliver the products and services that move the world. Visit our Corporate Website to learn more.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

G56studio_4_edit_web.jpg

G56studio_22_edit1.jpg

3L2A0205.jpg

goodyear_tire_and_rubber_company_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL17444&sd=2023-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodyear-introduces-first-real-time-tire-intelligence-capabilities-at-24-hours-of-le-mans-301840936.html

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL17444&Transmission_Id=202306020700PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL17444&DateId=20230602
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.