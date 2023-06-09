Anila Lingamneni's Insider Sell</h2> <p> On May 30, 2023, EVP and Chief Technology Officer <a href="https://www.gurufocus.com/insider/90850/anila-lingamneni" title="Anila Lingamneni">Anila Lingamneni</a> sold 2,304 shares of <a href="https://www.guruf

On May 30, 2023, EVP and Chief Technology Officer Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of Haemonetics Corp (

HAE, Financial). This transaction marks a significant insider sell for the company, as Anila Lingamneni has not purchased any shares in the past year, but has sold a total of 2,304 shares.

About Anila Lingamneni

Anila Lingamneni serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Haemonetics Corp. In her role, she is responsible for overseeing the company's technology strategy, product development, and innovation initiatives. With her extensive experience in the healthcare industry, Lingamneni plays a crucial role in driving the company's growth and success.

About Haemonetics Corp

Haemonetics Corp is a global healthcare company that specializes in blood management solutions. The company's products and services are designed to help healthcare providers improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare by optimizing the collection, processing, storage, and analysis of blood products. Haemonetics Corp operates in three main business segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company's innovative solutions have made it a leader in the blood management industry.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Stock Price Relationship

Insider transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's prospects and the confidence of its executives. In the case of Haemonetics Corp, the past year has seen 0 insider buys and 16 insider sells. This trend suggests that insiders may be taking advantage of the stock's current valuation to realize gains on their investments.

On the day of Anila Lingamneni's recent sell, Haemonetics Corp's stock was trading at $83.33 per share. This gives the stock a market cap of $4,375.314 million. The price-earnings ratio of 38.82 is higher than the industry median of 29.17 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With a price of $83.33 and a GuruFocus Value of $88.07, Haemonetics Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95, indicating that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

Conclusion

Anila Lingamneni's recent sale of 2,304 shares of Haemonetics Corp is a notable insider transaction, especially considering her lack of share purchases in the past year. The stock's current valuation, with a price-earnings ratio higher than the industry median but lower than its historical median, suggests that the stock may be fairly valued at the moment. Investors should keep an eye on insider transactions and the company's performance to determine if the stock remains an attractive investment opportunity.

As a financial stock market writer for gurufocus.com, it is essential to analyze insider transactions and their potential impact on a company's stock price. In the case of Haemonetics Corp, the recent insider sell by Anila Lingamneni may provide valuable insights into the company's prospects and the confidence of its executives. By closely monitoring insider transactions and the company's performance, investors can make more informed decisions about their investments in the stock market.

