BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty ®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( EXPI), today announced a strategic title and brokerage joint venture with Vesta Settlements, LLC, to bring local title expertise and personalized service to its agents in Virginia.



The venture is designed to provide eXp Realty agents in Virginia with a local title partner that would streamline the home buying and selling process and offer a superior level of service. It is the first of its kind for the brokerage, which plans to launch additional title service ventures across the United States this year. Glenn Sanford, founder and CEO of eXp Realty, and Leo Pareja, Chief Strategy Officer, will discuss the venture, as well as the current economy and how to thrive in any market, during a one-day summit in Tysons Corner, Virginia, on June 21.

“Virginia is a dynamic and highly desirable real estate market and we are thrilled to launch this first venture there,” said Pareja. “Joint ventures like this offer tremendous value for the real estate community by providing a transparent and seamless closing experience for both agents and consumers. We will continue to launch additional title service ventures across the United States throughout this year.”

Vesta Settlements, LLC, which was founded in 2011, is a leading real estate title and settlement service provider licensed in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.

“We have a reputation for providing unparalleled service experience and local expertise,” said Keith Barrett, founder and president of Vesta Settlements. “Vesta shares eXp Realty’s agent-centric focus. By leveraging extensive industry knowledge and best-in-class technology, we will ensure eXp Realty agents and their clients receive personalized attention, efficient communication and a smooth closing experience.”

eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 88,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

