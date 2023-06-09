UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers, today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences in June:

Jefferies 2023 Healthcare Conference — June 7-9, 2023

Fireside Chat Date: Friday, June 9th from 12:45-1:10pm ET

Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference — June 12-15, 2023

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, June 14th from 4:00-4:35pm ET

Webcasts for both the Jefferies and Goldman Sachs fireside chats will be available via the Investors section of UroGen’s website, www.urogen.com. A replay of each webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen is biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel® reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen’s first commercial product JELMYTO (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution, and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution for patients with low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit www.urogen.com to learn more or follow us on Twitter, @UroGenPharma.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230602005026/en/