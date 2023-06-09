Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIE) ("Faraday Future", “FF” or "Company"), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the signing of the first sales contract for the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance as the Company continues to execute on the first phase of its three-phase delivery plan.

Much like Faraday Future is “disrupting” the century-old automotive industry, architecturally trained designer and Faraday Future fan, Rem D Koolhaas, who is the very first FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance user, is also known as a “disruptor” as it relates to creating dramatic design approaches to objects including automobile design. Rem created the award-winning fashion label United Nude in 2003. United Nude is widely known for blending the worlds of fashion and architecture within abstract yet functional objects such as shoes, chairs, and personal accessories.

Rem has applied his dramatic design approaches to automobile design, resulting in vehicles with limited facets and curves that are still technically advanced and fully functional. Rem and United Nude created “The Lo-Res Car” and showcased it as a conceptual EV in 2015 at the world-famous Petersen Automotive Museum. As Faraday Future is breaking the boundaries in design, technology, and mobility, we are excited to have such a design-focused visionary to co-create with us and help us disrupt the industry and lead FF into the future of new mobility.

The first of its kind, the “All-Ability aiHypercar” FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance is a newly evolved silicon-based new species, which features incredible vehicle configurations and performance. The FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance is currently priced at $309,000.

The vehicle is driven by three motors making 1050 horsepower, 1977Nm of electric motor output torque, the largest in its class. FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance also boasts the longest interior space among ultra-luxury vehicles with a similar wheelbase + Zero-Gravity seat with the industry's largest recline angle of 60 degrees, bringing first-class comfort to the road. With an acceleration time of just 2.27 seconds for 0-60 mph (96 km/h), the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance takes the top spot in terms of the acceleration-to-weight ratio of 0.78, and a range-to-weight ratio of 136, surpassing traditional and electric vehicle competitors alike.

The next-generation technology architecture, the “FF aiHyper 6x4 Architecture 2.0,” powered by FF AI, the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance has the capability to perceive user habits, engage in continuous learning and evolve. Through the “3rd aiSpace”, users can fully indulge in unique convenience and enjoyment. In terms of exterior design, the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance is truly space-age, with its innovative matrix-style LED headlights that span across the front and rear of the vehicle.

“I’m excited to see our first user now under contract for our FF 91 and our continued progress on the first phase of our delivery plan. The FF 91 was envisioned six years ago and since then, we have continuously upgraded our vehicle,” said YT Jia, FF Founder & CPUO.

Through the support of Web 3.0 technology, FF has designed a system separating software and hardware, aiming to allow car users to truly own the software as an asset for the first time.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is the pioneer of the Ultimate AI TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and the disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization epitomized by Ferrari and Maybach. FF is not just an EV company, but also a software-driven intelligent internet company. Ultimately FF aims to become a User Company by offering a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem.

