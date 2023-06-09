Columbus+McKinnon+Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced that David J. Wilson, President and CEO of Columbus McKinnon, and Greg Rustowicz, Executive Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will take part in a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

The Columbus McKinnon presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m. Central Time. A live webcast of the presentation, along with accompanying slides will be available at investors.columbusmckinnon.com. An archive of the presentation will be available at the same link following the conference.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.columbusmckinnon.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230602005048/en/