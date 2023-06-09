RXO (NYSE: RXO) today announced that Drew Wilkerson, chief executive officer, and Kevin Sterling, senior market strategist, will participate in the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, June 14, from 3:10 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. EDT.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.rxo.com.

About RXO

RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO offers tech-enabled truck brokerage services together with complementary solutions including managed transportation, freight forwarding and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains. RXO’s proprietary technology connects approximately 10,000 customers with over 100,000 independent carriers across North America. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Visit RXO.com for more information and connect with RXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

