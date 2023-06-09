Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S), any of its executive officers or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On June 1, 2023, SentinelOne announced a restatement to its annual recurring revenue (ARR) due to a change in methodology and the correction of historical inaccuracies. Additionally, the Company cut its FY 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $590M to $600M from $631M to $640M. Following this news, SentinelOne stock price dropped as much as 36% in pre-market trading on June 2, 2023.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or [email protected].

