Wondershare Launches Virbo - The Next Generation of AI Video Generator

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare, a prominent software development company, is delighted to announce the launch of Virbo, an advanced AI-powered text-to-video creation tool. Virbo made its soft debut at the Dublin Tech Summit 2023, where it garnered considerable attention and received an enthusiastic response from the event attendees.

The Dublin Tech Summit is an annual technology conference that gathers industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and technology enthusiasts to explore the latest trends and innovations in the tech industry. As part of Wondershare's AI products, Virbo aims to provide customers with an intelligent video generation solution, helping them stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Wondershare Virbo enables users to create highly realistic and personalized AI Avatar video content featuring diverse nationalities and languages. And it offers a wide range of captivating templates, assisting users in quickly creating attractive and expressive videos to achieve their business objectives.

"We are proud to introduce Virbo, offering users a more efficient AI-powered video production solution," said Dour Dou, the Product Director of Virbo. "With Virbo users can easily create highly realistic and customized AI Avatar videos, breaking language barriers to connect with their audience in a whole new way."

Key Features of Wondershare Virbo:

120+ Voices & Languages:
Support over 120 languages and voice options

150+ AI Avatars:
Virbo offers 150+ lifelike AI avatars representing diverse nationalities, ages, and appearances, catering to users' needs in a wide range of scenarios.

180+ Video Templates:
Easy access to over 180 templates to match their brand and style.

AI Script Generation:
Generate customized and captivating video scripts using Virbo artificial intelligence.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare Virbo is compatible with iOS, and Android, and pricing starts at $40.9 for a monthly subscription. Web and Desktop versions are coming soon. For free trials and downloads, please visit our official website or app store. Follow us onInstagram, YouTube, and TikTok to learn more about Virbo.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is globally recognized as a software company that is committed to delivering innovative solutions for personal and professional use. As a leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has received prestigious awards from organizations such as The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. At Wondershare, the mission is to empower individuals to pursue their passions and build a more creative world. With over 100 million users across 150 countries, users can access a wide range of software solutions for video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, diagram and graphics, and more. Together, Wondershare strives to provide high-quality, user-friendly software that enables individuals and businesses to bring their creative ideas to life.

