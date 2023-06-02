Trajan's Microsampling Devices Meet IVDR Compliance in Europe, UK

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 2, 2023

Mitra® and hemaPEN® receive regulatory certification as medical devices for remote blood sample collection in healthcare, clinical trials and home monitoring programs in Europe and United Kingdom.

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trajan Scientific and Medical, a leading provider of analytical and life sciences products and solutions, today announced the regulatory approval of its Neoteryx remote blood microsampling devices, Mitra® and hemaPEN® for clinical use in Europe and the United Kingdom.

Neoteryx___Microsampling_Solutions_Trajan_Logo.jpg

Trajan has successfully fulfilled the required product safety and performance requirements under the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation (IVDR) in Europe and the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom. Having earned this CE Mark regulatory compliance, Trajan expands the capabilities of its Neoteryx® microsampling products to provide decentralised, person-centered, minimally invasive blood collection in both clinical and research settings.

The Mitra device, based on volumetric absorptive microsampling with VAMS® technology, is a finger-stick blood collection solution for the delivery of dried samples to the lab. The hemaPEN® device, based on volumetric microsampling with capillary and next-generation DBS technology, uses a single finger-stick to simultaneously collect 4 DBS blood samples of equal volume.

Mitra® and hemaPEN® devices can be used remotely to collect blood samples through an easy, virtually painless process. The devices can be used to ship dried samples via standard mail and deliver precise volumes and high sample quality compared to traditional DBS or other remote blood sampling technologies. The samples fit seamlessly into laboratory analysis workflows, as shown in studies conducted by pharmaceutical companies, healthcare organisations, and academic institutions around the world.

"The updated regulatory approval of Trajan's blood microsampling devices in the UK and European Union is another step forward towards our vision of personalized, preventative data-based healthcare," said Stephen Tomisich, CEO and founder of Trajan. "Our growing range of microsampling technologies allows almost anyone to take an analytically viable sample outside the clinical setting, anytime, anywhere. In our view, that is essential to enable the healthcare systems of the future."

About Trajan Scientific and Medical

Trajan is a global developer and manufacturer of analytical and life sciences products and devices founded to enrich personal health through scientific tools and solutions. We aim to support science that benefits people. Trajan's products and solutions are used in the analysis of biological, food, and environmental samples. Trajan has a portfolio and pipeline of new technologies which support the move towards decentralised personalized data-based healthcare. Trajan comprises more than 680 people with seven manufacturing sites across the US, Australia, Europe, and Malaysia, and operations in Australia, the US, Asia, and Europe. Trajan's products and solutions are marketed under multiple product brands, including Neoteryx, serving a range of industries in countries around the world. For more information, visit www.trajanscimed.com. For more information on Trajan's Neoteryx range of microsampling solutions, visit www.neoteryx.com.

favicon.png?sn=CN84659&sd=2023-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trajans-microsampling-devices-meet-ivdr-compliance-in-europe-uk-301840757.html

SOURCE Trajan Scientific and Medical

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN84659&Transmission_Id=202306020800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN84659&DateId=20230602
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.