Ben Fairfield Named Vice President of Recruiting & Retention, Sam Hosea Promoted to Vice President of Region Development for West Region

DENVER, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, today announced Ben Fairfield has been named Vice President of Recruiting & Retention, a new position dedicated to brokerage growth, and Sam Hosea has been promoted to Vice President of Region Development for the West Region.

In his new role, Fairfield is focused on creating resources to support franchisees and teams as they grow their businesses. A key architect of the brand's MAX/Recruit program – which combines proven principals and tactics such as education, coaching and accountability for RE/MAX® Broker/Owners, recruiters and team leaders to help grow their operations – Fairfield is building on his 17-year track record of expanding real estate brands and initiatives. He previously served as Vice President of Region Development for the West Region.

"This is a really exciting opportunity," says Fairfield, who joined RE/MAX in 2022. "RE/MAX has a great track record of success and rolling out the MAX/Recruit program is evidence of the company's focus on the importance of growth. This will arm RE/MAX brokers and team leaders with the tools and techniques to be the best they can be to recruit the best agents that are out there – and I couldn't be more thrilled to be the one that leads that charge."

Sam Hosea succeeds Fairfield as Vice President of Region Development for the West Region, overseeing franchise development across 15 western states. Hosea has been with RE/MAX, LLC for more than 16 years and has been a pillar throughout the western states since 2016. Hosea has been instrumental in working with RE/MAX brokerages with their day-to-day operations, conducting business reviews and strategizing growth goals.

Hosea says one thing won't change. "The RE/MAX culture is amazing. Our main focus is supporting our owners and managers and making sure they're operating at their best. The West team emulates that drive for ourselves and we will continue to put our best foot forward and show up every day so our brokers know they're with the winning team."

RE/MAX Senior Vice President of Region Development Amy Lessinger says the moves highlight how RE/MAX has made growth a high priority.

"The RE/MAX network is fueled by growth, expansion and productivity," Lessinger says. "Adding more professionals creates more opportunities to help consumers and build market share at the local level. Leaders like Ben and Sam understand the importance of supporting RE/MAX brokerages, agents and teams in every way possible – especially in market conditions like today's. This is our time to shine, and these two leaders are positioned to make it happen."

