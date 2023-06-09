The Board of Directors of Masimo Corporation (“Masimo” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MASI) today announced its commitment to appoint Michelle Brennan as the Company’s sixth director, pending stockholder approval of the proposal to expand the Board of Directors to seven and the election of the Company’s highly qualified director nominees, H Michael Cohen and Julie Shimer, Ph.D. Ms. Brennan was nominated by Politan Capital Management (“Politan”).

Masimo stockholders do not need to vote for Ms. Brennan to secure her addition to the Board. Stockholders should vote FOR Mr. Cohen and Dr. Shimer and FOR Board expansion on the WHITE proxy card. Should stockholders approve the Board expansion and elect the Company’s nominees, Ms. Brennan would be appointed to the Board as a Class II director effective immediately following the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 26, 2023, subject to Ms. Brennan’s willingness to serve.

“Unlike Politan’s other nominee, Quentin Koffey, who has a history of misstatement and distortion and no relevant experience, Ms. Brennan has operational and leadership experience in the medical devices industry at Johnson & Johnson and prior public company board service at Cardinal Health and Coupa Software,” said Dr. Shimer, chair of the Board’s Nominating Committee. “Though Politan has not permitted us to interview Ms. Brennan after repeated requests, we conducted independent due diligence on her past leadership and board service experiences and feel she would bring a constructive and relevant perspective to the Board. As this action shows, the Board is open to experienced insight and diverse perspectives and will continue to seek out similarly qualified and independent candidates for the seventh Board seat.”

To protect stockholders’ investment and to ensure Masimo continues to create value, the Board encourages stockholders to vote FOR Masimo’s highly qualified director nominees, H Michael Cohen and Julie Shimer, Ph.D.

