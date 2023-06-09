Valmont® Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, today announced that management will participate in two investor conferences in June.

Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer and Avner M. Applbaum, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present at the William Blair & Company 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 6th, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT. In addition to the live presentation, the company will host investor meetings throughout the day. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at investors.valmont.com by clicking on the Events and Presentations link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days.

Additionally, Mr. Applbaum, Renee L. Campbell, Senior Vice President Investor Relations and Treasurer and Aaron M. Schapper, Group President, Infrastructure, will participate in the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference. The company will host investor meetings throughout the day with a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 7th, 2023.

