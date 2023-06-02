FirstEnergy Completes Nine-Mile Transmission Line Upgrade in Eastern Ohio

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

AKRON, Ohio, June 2, 2023

Project is part of larger 64-mile line rebuild to enhance reliability

AKRON, Ohio, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Transmission Systems, Inc. (ATSI), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has upgraded nine miles of a high-voltage power line in Carroll and Harrison counties in Ohio to strengthen the regional transmission system. The second phase of a larger 64-mile transmission line project, the rebuilt segment will enhance service reliability for Ohio Edison customers, improve system resiliency and accommodate increasing customer demand for electricity in the future.

FirstEnergy_Logo.jpg

The enhanced 138-kilovolt power line spans the Perry Township area of Carroll County and the Rumley Township and Archer Township areas of Harrison County. The approximately $50 million project involved replacing 57 wood pole structures with new steel structures and installing larger wires that can carry more electrical load. The larger wires can accommodate greater customer demand and the future connection of generation sources to the grid.

"With these infrastructure upgrades, our transmission lines can better withstand the effects of severe weather, reducing the number of service interruptions experienced by customers in eastern Ohio," said Carl Bridenbaugh, FirstEnergy's vice president of Transmission. "The work will also help advance development in the region to meet the growing demand for safe and reliable power for many years to come."

The segment was completed in late May and is the second in a series of projects that will rebuild 64 miles of transmission line over the next few years between a substation in Columbiana County and a substation in Belmont County, Ohio. The upgrade of the first 13-mile segment, located in the West Township area of Columbiana County and the August Township and Washington Township areas of Carroll County, was completed in January.

The project is part of Energizing the Future, a multi-year initiative designed to upgrade FirstEnergy's transmission system with advanced equipment and technologies that will reinforce the power grid and help reduce the frequency and duration of customer outages. Since 2014, FirstEnergy has upgraded or replaced existing power lines, incorporated smart technology into the grid and upgraded dozens of substations with new equipment and enhanced security features. Through 2022, FirstEnergy has invested more than $10 billion in the Energizing the Future initiative.

ATSI provides transmission services in Ohio and in the western portion of Pennsylvania and owns or maintains more than 8,100 miles of transmission lines, substations and other facilities.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

