SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, a shareholder rights law firm, is investigating SentinelOne, Inc. (: S) to determine whether investors who suffered significant losses on their investment may be able to recover their losses under federal securities laws.



On June 1, 2023, SentinelOne announced a restatement to its annual recurring revenue (ARR) due to a change in methodology and the correction of historical inaccuracies. Additionally, the Company cut its FY 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $590M to $600M from $631M to $640M. Following this news, SentinelOne stock price dropped as much as 36% in pre-market trading on June 2, 2023.

