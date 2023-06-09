Students from across Indiana’s K12-powered network of online public schools serving K-12 grade students throughout the state, are ready to take charge of their futures. Over 900 students will celebrate their graduates in person with commencement ceremonies during the coming weeks.

“Our graduates from INDLS, INDAS, HCCA, GEO Focus Academy and INGDA, are examples of incredible perseverance to do whatever it takes to complete their high school education and earn their diplomas, along with CTE certifications and dual credit, in our personalized, rigorous virtual environment. Our teachers and staff are looking forward to seeing them walk across the stage, in person, to receive recognition for all their hard work,” said Dwight Ashley, Executive Director of Indiana+Gateway+Digital+Academy. “Our graduations have a different level of emotion and meaning for each student and family, and for our staff.”

Over 300 Indiana graduates earned college credits while attending high school, while roughly 35 earned state career certifications, and numerous others participated in hands-on work learning experiences. The school takes pride in providing 100% of its students with intense career and college readiness programming. A large number of graduating seniors have reported they will attend trade schools, colleges, and universities across the country, as well as several branches of the military. Many students are also headed straight into the workforce thanks to their school’s focus on career readiness.

“It is so inspiring to experience students growing so passionate about their futures and to take part in the recognition of their accomplishments,” said Elizabeth Sliger, Executive Director of Indiana+Digital+Learning+School. “We are so excited for all the great things they do next.”

These graduates have crossed the finish line and are prepared for their next adventure in life. Students enroll in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking for the safe learning environment that online school provides, some were looking to get back on track to earn their high school diploma or to enhance their learning opportunities, and others found a community of students and teachers where they could belong for the rest of their academic career and beyond.

Each K12-powered online virtual school provides students access to a robust online curriculum in the core subjects with a host of electives and live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

Families and friends are invited to join these graduates in celebration of their achievement. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

Indiana Digital Alternative Schools, June 2nd at 1 p.m. (CDT)

Butler University, Indianapolis, IN

Indiana Digital Learning School, June 2nd at 1 p.m. (CDT)

Butler University, Indianapolis, IN

Indiana Gateway Digital Academy, June 4th

Carmel Palladium, Carmel, IN

Hoosier College and Career Academy celebrated commencement last Tuesday (May 30th) at Ivy Tech Community College with 158 graduating students.

For more information about Indiana online schools, please visit our school+finder+website.

About Indiana Digital Alternative School

Indiana Digital Alternative School (INDAS), an online alternative school program of Union School Corporation, serves students in grades 9–12. INDA is dedicated to inspiring and empowering students through an education experience tailored to their needs. For more information about INDA, visit inda.k12.com.

About Indiana Digital Learning School

Indiana Digital Learning School (INDLS), an online program of Union School Corporation, serves independent learners who love an academic challenge. Our teachers are dedicated to inspiring and empowering students through an education experience tailored to each child's needs. For more information about INDLS, visit indls.k12.com.

About Indiana Gateway Digital Academy

Indiana Gateway Digital Academy (INGDA) is a full-time online public school for K–12 students. We're dedicated to inspiring and empowering students through an education experience tailored to each child's needs. For more information about INGDA, visit ingda.k12.com.

About Hoosier College and Career Academy

Hoosier College and Career Academy (HCCA) is a full-time online public school for 7–12 students. We're dedicated to inspiring and empowering students through an education experience tailored to each child's needs. For more information about HCCA, visit hcca.k12.com.

About GEO Focus Academy

GEO Focus Academy of Indiana is an online private school for students in grades K–12. Created in partnership with the Greater Education Opportunities Foundation and K12—GEO Focus Academy of Indiana is dedicated to inspiring and empowering students through an education experience tailored to their needs and focused on their futures. For more information about GEO, visit https%3A%2F%2Fgeofocusindiana.k12.com%2F.

For any questions about the celebrations or for media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at [email protected].

