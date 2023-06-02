Wolters Kluwer announces extension of Kluwer Arbitration's collaboration with the International Council for Commercial Arbitration

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023

Users will have exclusive access to selected arbitral awards and related decisions from institutions around the world, indexed and redacted by the experts at ICCA

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the extension to Kluwer Arbitration's collaboration with the International Council for Commercial Arbitration (ICCA). Users will now have exclusive access to selected arbitral awards and related decisions from institutions around the world, indexed and redacted by the experts at ICCA.

Wolters_Kluwer_Legal_Logo.jpg

The ICCA Awards Series is a new online publication created by ICCA, devoted solely to arbitral awards and related decisions relevant to the development of international arbitration. The awards and decisions are selected in cooperation with various arbitral institutions to ensure their wide dissemination and enhance their visibility, while maintaining confidentiality, if needed. Each decision features an abstract summarizing the most significant legal and factual issues, and users can access keyword indexing to accelerate their research.

The first batch of awards published was made possible through the generous assistance of the SCC Arbitration Institute, continuing ICCA's productive collaboration with the SCC (through, for instance, a "Focus on Sweden" within the ICCA publications on Kluwer Arbitration). Collaborations with other arbitral institutes are to follow soon.

"Our continued work with the ICCA is fundamental to our ongoing efforts to expand Kluwer Arbitration's collection of international commercial and investment arbitration materials, providing legal professionals with the most comprehensive solution for arbitration," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Through this collaboration, we are particularly pleased to offer our customers a unique selection of the most interesting arbitral decisions, while respecting the confidentiality of the parties."

"ICCA is proud to give high-quality arbitral awards the place they deserve in this new series," said Stephan W. Schill, General Editor of ICCA Publications. "The ICCA Award Series is thoroughly curated, separates the wheat from the chaff, and aims at enhancing transparency and the rule of law in the transnational justice system."

ICCA is a non-governmental organization founded in 1961 and devoted to promoting the use and improving the processes of arbitration, conciliation, and other forms of international dispute resolution. Today, ICCA is a global membership organization made up of over 1,000 international dispute resolution specialists from some 100 countries. ICCA's branch for young practitioners – Young ICCA – includes over 10,000 members.

"SCC Arbitration Institute provides a neutral, independent, and impartial venue for dispute resolution the Swedish way in commercial business around the world," said Caroline Falconer, SCC Secretary General. "We keep at the forefront of change to meet the developing needs of the business community, and publishing anonymized SCC awards of general interest in cooperation with ICCA and Wolters Kluwer is in line with this goal and will provide better foreseeability in future arbitration."

To learn more, visit: https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/solutions/kluwerarbitration

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Frank Ready
Senior Specialist, External Communications, Legal & Regulatory
Wolters Kluwer
Office: 717-205-3647
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG18427&sd=2023-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolters-kluwer-announces-extension-of-kluwer-arbitrations-collaboration-with-the-international-council-for-commercial-arbitration-301841265.html

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG18427&Transmission_Id=202306021000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG18427&DateId=20230602
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.