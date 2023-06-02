Volpara Health Joins CancerX

PR Newswire

Volpara is a founding member in the White House's new national accelerator to boost innovation in the fight against cancer

LYNNWOOD, Wash., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara Health Technologies Ltd. (ASX: VHT) proudly announces its founding membership in CancerX , a public-private partnership aimed at revolutionizing cancer innovation in the United States. As a global leader in cancer detection software, Volpara joins other leaders in advancing patient care, communication, and policy in the fight against this devastating disease.

CancerX, introduced by the Cancer Cabinet to mark the one-year anniversary of President Biden's revitalized Cancer Moonshot , brings together diverse stakeholders with a singular focus on advancing innovative solutions for cancer prevention, treatment, and cure. The White House has ambitious national goals to cut the death rate from cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 years and improve the experience of people and their families living with and surviving cancer

Volpara, as a founding member, will help guide the strategic direction of CancerX's research portfolio and demonstration projects, participate in activities, and benefit from unique collaboration opportunities at the intersection of innovation and oncology.

Volpara's commitment to saving families from cancer fuels its interest in advocating for a comprehensive approach that goes beyond post-diagnosis treatment, addressing cancer risk for improved prevention and early detection.

Andrea Wolf, Public Policy Advisor, Volpara Health, states, "Cancer Moonshot success requires deep collaboration, novel approaches, and focused direction. I'm encouraged by the work of previous public-private partnerships like PandemicX. As Volpara's representative, I'm committed to contributing our expertise and resources to this groundbreaking partnership."

CancerX is co-hosted by Moffitt Cancer Center and the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), alongside the Office for the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH).

"Beating cancer demands bold innovation and deliberate collaboration. CancerX is creating a dynamic ecosystem where ideas can flourish, expertise and resources can be shared, and innovative solutions can be rapidly developed and equitably deployed in the fight against cancer. As a co-host, we take immense pride in the diverse and inclusive community of pioneers coming together as members, all driven by a shared commitment to advancing the goals of the Cancer Moonshot. Together, we will advance the frontiers of cancer research and treatment through digital innovation, while striving to reduce the incidence and burden of cancer for all people."

"Multi-stakeholder collaboration is critical to harness the potential of digital innovation in the fight against cancer, and we're honored to partner with Volpara Health to achieve the ambitious goals of CancerX," said Smit Patel, Associate Program Director at DiMe. "Through this impressive collaboration, we will establish best practices, build capacity, and demonstrate the impact of innovation on the life of every person on a cancer journey."

The complete list of founding members was announced today at the American Society of Clinical Oncology conference.

About Volpara Health (ASX: VHT)

Volpara Health makes software to save families from cancer. Healthcare providers use Volpara to better understand cancer risk, empower patients in personal care decisions, and guide recommendations about additional imaging, genetic testing, and other interventions. Our AI-powered image analysis enables radiologists to quantify breast tissue with precision and helps technologists produce mammograms with optimal image quality, positioning, compression, and dose. In an industry facing increasing staffing shortages, our software streamlines operations and provides key performance insights that support continuous quality improvement.

Volpara is the preferred partner of leading healthcare institutions around the world. Our software is used in over 2,000 facilities by more than 5,600 technologists, impacting nearly 17 million patients globally. It helps providers conduct more than three million cancer risk assessments each year and can be deployed stand-alone or fully integrated with electronic health record systems, mammography reporting systems, imaging hardware, and genetic laboratories. Volpara holds the most rigorous security certifications and numerous patents and regulatory registrations, including FDA clearance and CE marking. Since listing on the ASX in April 2016, the Company has raised A$132 million. With an office in Seattle, Volpara is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

For more information, visit www.volparahealth.com .

