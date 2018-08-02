PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Icahn Enterprises L.P. ("Icahn Enterprises" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IEP).

Class Period: August 2, 2018 – May 9, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 10, 2023

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Icahn Enterprises lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/Icahn-Enterprises-LP/.

On May 2, 2023, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Icahn Enterprises' "last reported indicative year-end [net asset value] of $5.6 billion is inflated by at least 22%." The report also claimed that the Company operates a "ponzi-like economic structure" and "has been using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors."

On this news, Icahn Enterprises' share price fell $10.06 per share, or 20%, to close at $40.36 per share on May 2, 2023.

Then, on May 10, 2023, before the market opened, Icahn Enterprises filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC for the period ended March 31, 2023. Therein, the Company stated that the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York contacted Icahn Enterprises on May 3, 2023 seeking production of information relating to the Company, certain of its affiliates' "corporate governance, capitalization, securities offerings, dividends, valuation, marketing materials, due diligence and other materials." The Company claimed it is "cooperating with the request" and is "providing documents in response to the voluntary request for information."

On this news, Icahn Enterprises' share price fell $5.75 per share, or 15.1%, to close at $32.22 per share on May 10, 2023.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that Icahn Enterprises was inflating its net asset value; (2) that the Company was using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors; (3) that, as a result, the Company would become the subject of criminal and/or regulatory scrutiny; and (4) that as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

