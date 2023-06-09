4 Transportation Stocks That Fit Benjamin Graham's Lost Formula

These companies may offer good value based on the guru's criteria

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Heartland Express, Hub Group, ArcBest and Matson qualified for the screener.
Article's Main Image

On Friday morning, market indexes rallied on the back of a stronger-than-expected jobs report for the month of May, which saw nonfarm payrolls increase by 339,000 compared to projections of 190,000. This also marked the 29th consecutive month of positive job growth.

As such, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.30%, while the S&P 500 Index gained 0.90% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.60%, reaching its highest level since April of 2022.

Among individual sectors, industrials have recorded the second-highest gain year to date with a return of 3.90%.

1664638748740026368.png

Based on these developments, investors may be interested in potential opportunities among industrial companies that qualify for Benjamin Graham’s Lost Formula screen, a Premium GuruFocus feature.

Prior to his death in 1976, the legendary investor who authored "Security Analysis" and "The Intelligent Investor" developed a refined formula that screened for companies with a price-earnings ratio of less than 10 and an equity-to-asset ratio of at least 0.5. The formula got its name from the fact he was unable to publish it before his passing; therefore, it was lost from public knowledge for a time. Since Graham also prioritized a minimum interest coverage of 5 with the companies he invested in, that element was included in the criteria as well.

A backtest of the strategy from 1926 to 1976 showed it would have outperformed the Dow benchmark by approximately twice as much.

The screener found transportation companies, which have also recorded strong performance within the sector this year, with market caps above $1 billion that met the criteria as of June 2 were Heartland Express Inc. (

HTLD, Financial), Hub Group Inc. (HUBG, Financial), ArcBest Corp. (ARCB, Financial) and Matson Inc. (MATX, Financial).

Heartland Express

Heartland Express (

HTLD, Financial) has a $1.26 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $15.91 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a price-sales ratio of 1.10 and an equity-to-asset ratio of 0.54.

Founded in 1978, the North Liberty, Iowa-based company provides truckload services in the U.S. and Canada.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is significantly undervalued currently based on its historical ratios, past financial performance and analysts’ future earnings estimates.

1664640225709654016.png

At 86 out of 100, the GF Score indicates the company has good outperformance potential, driven by high ratings for profitability, growth and momentum. The value and financial strength ranks, however, were more moderate.

1664640612067966976.png

Of the gurus invested in Heartland Express, Hotchkis & Wiley has the largest position with 0.55% of its outstanding shares.

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies, First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) and John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) also own the stock.

Hub Group

Hub Group (

HUBG, Financial) has a market cap of $2.49 billion; its shares were trading around $74.67 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-book ratio of 1.50, a price-sales ratio of 0.48 and equity-to-asset ratio of 0.57.

The company, which is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, offers intermodal transportation services in North America.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is modestly undervalued currently.

1664642787531816960.png

Further, the GF Score of 90 implies the company has good outperformance potential on the back of high ratings for four of the criteria and a more moderate value rank.

1664643198028349440.png

With 2.49% of its outstanding shares,

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is Hub Group’s largest guru shareholder. Other top guru investors include Simons’ firm, Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio), Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio), Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio).

ArcBest

ArcBest (

ARCB, Financial) has a $2.05 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $85.55 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-book ratio of 1.71, a price-sales ratio of 0.43 and an equity-to-asset ratio of 0.50.

The Fort Smith, Arkansas-based holding company has operations in truckload and less-than-truckload freight, freight brokerage, household good moving and transportation management.

Based on the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be fairly valued currently.

1664645434930364416.png

The GF Score of 93 means the company has high outperformance potential with solid ratings for profitability, growth, financial strength and momentum. The value rank is more moderate.

1664645976578588672.png

Simons’ firm is ArcBest’s largest guru shareholder with a 1.18% position. The stock is also being held by

Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio), Jones, Greenblatt and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio).

Matson

Matson (

MATX, Financial) has a market cap of $2.57 billion; its shares were trading around $71.67 on Friday with a price-earnings ratio of 3.69, a price-book ratio of 1.13, a price-sales ratio of 0.71 and an equity-to-asset ratio of 0.54.

Founded in 1882, the company, which is headquartered in Honolulu, provides ocean shipping services across the Pacific.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is significantly undervalued currently.

1664647844776116224.png

The company also has high outperformance potential based on a GF Score of 95, receiving high ratings for profitability, growth, financial strength and value. The momentum rank was more moderate.

1664648330862395392.png

Holding 0.91% of Matson’s outstanding shares,

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder. Simons’ firm, Hotchkis & Wiley, Hussman, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)’s Bridgewater Associates and several other gurus also have positions in the stock.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.