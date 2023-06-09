Twin Vee PowerCats 400 GFX Reviewed by Boat Trader

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport catamaran boats, today announced that the boating website Boat Trader reviewed Twin Vee's 2023 400 GFX on Boat Trader's YouTube channel this week.

Boat Trader's Ryan McVinney tours the Twin Vee 40-foot center console and highlights some of its amenities during the video. McVinney refers to the 400 GFX as a "beautiful boat" and states it was "designed for avid anglers and sporting enthusiasts who are after performance, speed, and style." Filmed during the 2023 Miami International Boat Show, the video offers viewers high-definition visuals of the 400 GFX from the dock and on the water.

According to its website, Boat Trader is America's largest online boating marketplace for buying and selling boats, engines, and personal watercraft. Its consumer audience averages nine million monthly, attracting boat dealers and private party sellers across the United States to list their boats for sale.

More information on Twin Vee's 400 GFX can be found at https://twinvee.com/boat-models/400-gfx-center-console/

Boat Trader's YouTube channel can be found at https://www.youtube.com/@boattrader

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport catamaran boats. The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida and has been building and selling boats for nearly 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category, and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water™".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to acquire the Aquasport boat brand and manufacturing facility as planned and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda
[email protected]

https://www.accesswire.com/758728/Twin-Vee-PowerCats-400-GFX-Reviewed-by-Boat-Trader

