Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. Provides an Update on the Costa Rican Bitcoin Mining Operations

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc., ("EGSE"), a Dallas/Fort Worth based sustainable asset company (OTCQB:EGSE) is updating today its investor base on activities associated with the Company's Costa Rican Bitcoin mining operations ("Toro").image-1.png

As previously announced on January 12 and January 18, 2023, the Company acquired and closed on a hydroelectric dam located in Costa Rica that generates just under one MW of electricity. Within a week of closing the acquisition, an order was subsequently placed to acquire 240 new bitcoin mining machines (Bitmain S19J Pro+) where were contracted to be delivered by the end of February. Due to manufacturer delays, those new machines were delivered just two weeks ago. After clearing customs and remitting required taxes and import duty fees, the new machines are in the process of being installed in two recently acquired containers that are currently being retrofitted for installation of these 240 new bitcoin mining machines.

At the same time, annual planned maintenance is being performed on the turbines and the six generators located at the Toro hydroelectric dam. The current timeline for full operations is scheduled to begin within two weeks on or about June 15, 2023.

Mr. Gary C. Evans, Chairman and CEO of Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. stated, "We are very anxious to get our first bitcoin mining operation up and running within the next two weeks. We have coordinated with our 20% equity partner to complete all planned annual maintenance of machinery at the hydroelectric dam during this down time period. This also coordinates with the end of the "dry season" in Costa Rica. We believe our new mining operations will be some of the lowest cost with the highest margins in the business due to controlling our power costs at approximately $0.02 per kWh. Based upon current financial modeling, our breakdown Bitcoin price is $10,145 whereas the bitcoin price is trading in the $27,000 range. When we made this investment back in January, Bitcoin prices were in the $16,000 range."

Our management team is continuing to negotiate additional site locations both in the U.S. and Costa Rica at sites where power prices are significantly below historical norms.

About Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. (f/k/a Generation Hemp, Inc)

Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. is a Dallas/Fort Worth based sustainable [green energy] asset company with operations in both the Bitcoin mining industry and the hemp industry. Bitcoin operations are located in Costa Rica, with future development plans in Arkansas and Kentucky and other Costa Rica locations. Hemp operations are located in western Kentucky and Denver, Colorado. In the hemp industry, the company uses its proprietary technology to dry, clean, process and store hemp. In addition, Generation Hemp also owns and leases real estate to companies needing seed storage facilities located within the greater Denver area.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of words such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "estimates," "projects", "forecasts", "proposes", "should", "likely" or similar expressions, indicates a forward-looking statement. These statements and all the projections in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management, and information currently available to management. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information. The identification in this press release of factors that may affect the company's future performance and the accuracy of forward-looking statements is meant to be illustrative and by no means exhaustive.

Contact:
Melissa M. Pagen
Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc.
Phone: (310) 628-2062
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758776/Evergreen-Sustainable-Enterprises-Inc-Provides-an-Update-on-the-Costa-Rican-Bitcoin-Mining-Operations

img.ashx?id=758776

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.