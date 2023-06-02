Deere Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MOLINE, Ill., June 2, 2023

  • Jahmy Hindman has been elected senior vice president in addition to his current role as chief technology officer
  • Mark von Pentz, president, Worldwide Ag & Turf, Small Ag & Turf, Regions 1 & 2, will become senior advisor, Office of the Chairman, effective November 1, in anticipation of his retirement early in 2024
  • Deanna Kovar, vice president, Production Systems, Production and Precision Ag, will become president, Worldwide Ag & Turf, Small Ag & Turf, Regions 1 & 2, on November 1

MOLINE, Ill., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (

NYSE:DE, Financial) announced that its Board of Directors elected Jahmy Hindman senior vice president in addition to his current position as chief technology officer, which he has held since 2020. This move reflects the vital role of technology in the success of customers' and Deere's operations.

Deere_and_Company_Jahmy_Hindman.jpg

Under Hindman's guidance, Deere has established a more efficient, aligned technology organization, made significant advancements in precision technology, and has established itself as a technological powerhouse in the minds of customers and other key stakeholders.

"Jahmy's record of success and proven leadership skills make him highly qualified to ensure we continue to advance our smart industrial strategy and achieve our Leap Ambitions by delivering smart technology solutions that help our customers be more productive, profitable, and sustainable," said John C. May, Deere's chairman and chief executive officer.

Additionally, the following leadership changes will take place later this year:

  • Mark von Pentz, president, Worldwide Ag & Turf, Small Ag & Turf, Regions 1 & 2, will continue in his present position until November 1, 2023, at which time he will become senior advisor, Office of the Chairman, until his anticipated retirement early in 2024
  • Deanna Kovar, vice president, Production Systems, Production and Precision Ag, will take on additional responsibilities in Small Ag & Turf and will fully transition to the role of president, Worldwide Ag & Turf, Small Ag & Turf, Regions 1 & 2, on November 1, 2023

"These planned changes reflect the depth of talent on our senior management team and demonstrate our disciplined focus on effective leadership secession planning," said May. "Deanna's command of precision technology, deep customer understanding, and record of success in a number of leadership positions make her highly qualified for these expanded duties in Small Ag & Turf."

About Deere & Company:

Deere & Company (www.JohnDeere.com) is a global leader in the delivery of agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. We help our customers push the boundaries of what's possible in ways that are more productive and sustainable to help life leap forward. Our technology-enabled products including John Deere Autonomous 8R Tractor, See & Spray™, and E-Power Backhoe are just some of the ways we help meet the world's increasing need for food, shelter, and infrastructure. Deere & Company also provides financial services through John Deere Financial.

For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/.

Deere_and_Company_Deanna_Kovar.jpg

Deere_and_Company_Mark_von_Pentz.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG18499&sd=2023-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deere-announces-senior-leadership-changes-301841355.html

SOURCE Deere & Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG18499&Transmission_Id=202306021121PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG18499&DateId=20230602
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.