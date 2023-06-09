Metavesco, Inc. Selects River Financial as Newest Bitcoin Mining Host

1 hours ago
CUMMING, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Metavesco, Inc. (OTC PINK:MVCO) (the "Company"), a publicly-traded Web3 enterprise and digital asset innovator, is excited to announce it has selected River Financial as its newest bitcoin mining host. This strategic decision will strengthen and enhance Metavesco's capabilities as it expands its bitcoin mining operations.

River Financial, a trusted name in the cryptocurrency industry, will provide hosting services for Metavesco's bitcoin mining operations. By leveraging River Financial's state-of-the-art infrastructure and expertise, Metavesco aims to optimize its mining efficiency and maximize its mining rewards. The first round of miners are expected to come online next week at the River hosting facility in Franklin, KY.

This partnership aligns with Metavesco's commitment to innovation and sustainable growth in the digital asset space. As bitcoin continues to gain prominence as a store of value and digital currency, Metavesco seeks to establish a robust and reliable mining infrastructure.

"We are thrilled to partner with River Financial as our newest bitcoin mining host," said Ryan Schadel, Chief Executive Officer of Metavesco, Inc. "Adding River to our host network will allow us to enhance our mining capabilities and further strengthen our position in the digital asset landscape. River Financial's industry expertise and advanced infrastructure make them an ideal partner for this important aspect of our business."

About Metavesco

Metavesco is a web3 enterprise and digital asset innovator. The Company generates revenue as a crypto liquidity provider via decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap, and the Company farms tokens via Proof of Stake protocols. Additionally, the Company commenced bitcoin mining operations in February 2023 at a hosted facility in Texas. The company also invests in promising NFT projects and virtual land including OthersideMeta. In April 2023, the Company announced plans to diversify its operations into five distinct divisions: Blockchain, Real Estate, Staffing and Recruiting, Content and Media, and Energy

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on sec.gov.

CONTACT:

[email protected]
(678) 341-5898

SOURCE: Metavesco, Inc.



