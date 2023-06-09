LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc ( LSE:HEMO, Financial), the biopharmaceutical group, confirms that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022, the Notice of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and a Form of Proxy were posted to shareholders today and are available on the Company's website at https://hemogenyx.com/investors/annual-and-half-year-reports.

The AGM is to be held on 30 June 2023 at 2.00 pm BST at the offices of Peterhouse Capital Limited, 80 Cheapside, London EC2V 6DZ.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc https://hemogenyx.com Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder [email protected] Peter Redmond, Director [email protected] SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl Peterhouse Capital Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company ( LSE:HEMO, Financial) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune disease and to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

