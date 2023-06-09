Greene Concepts Increases Purchase Order Numbers and Bottling Plant Activity

1 hours ago
MARION, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink:INKW) is pleased to announce it is experiencing significant growth and increased activity at its Marion, NC bottling plant. The company continues to make positive strides and increased marketplace reach.

At the end of May (2023) Greene Concepts received additional purchase orders from KeHE Distributors®. The company also had two large pickups recently at its bottling plant. One pickup by Merchants Distributors (MDI) and the other by Frozen Food Express. These pickups, with more on the way, satisfy the many retail obligations the company has been receiving for its BE WATER™ branded beverage products.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "2023 is shaping to be an incredible year for Greene Concepts. The majority of our success centers around the significant expansion of our retail outlets and that number is growing. In 2023 alone we've expanded by over 650 stores nationally thanks to our partners at KeHE Distributors® and Merchants Distributors (MDI). We have also expanded to dozens of local businesses throughout North Carolina and around the bottling plant. A big thanks goes to our national, regional, and local distributors."

Mr. Greene continues, "These purchase orders and tractor trailer pickups help us supply our BE WATER bottled water brand to multiple retail outlets nationwide as noted previously in our April 20, 2023 press release. We are also gearing up for our forthcoming orders from major warehouse club retailers. To support this increase, we've hired multiple leadership staff members within the Marion, NC bottling plant in anticipation of this 2023 long-term growth. We anticipate even greater activity around the bottling plant over the upcoming weeks and months and are excited to be sharing this news with you."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

