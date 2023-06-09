Spelman College, a global leader in the education of women of African descent, announced today a new partnership with global educational services provider Kaplan that will provide Spelman students with free test prep courses for graduate-level admissions exams, including the GRE®, GMAT®, LSAT®, MCAT®, and OAT®.

As part of Kaplan%26rsquo%3Bs+All+Access initiative, colleges and universities can help their students prepare for a variety of high-stakes admissions and licensing exams that they need to score well on to reach their ultimate professional goals — with zero out-of-pocket costs for students. Kaplan has prepared students for standardized tests for 85 years, and Spelman College is its newest Historically Black College and University (HBCU) partner, joining Xavier+University+of+Louisiana, Howard+University, Delaware+State+University, Talladega+College, Stillman+College, Fisk+University, and Hampton+University. It’s also now the first member of the Atlanta+University+Center+Consortium, the oldest and largest contiguous consortium of African-American higher education institutions in the United States, to offer students these services.

In 2022, U.S. News & World Report ranked Spelman as the number one HBCU in the country for the 16th consecutive year. The College offers an array of top-notch majors and minors and graduates more Black women who go on to complete Ph.D.s. in STEM fields, than any other college or university in the country.

“In recent years, one-third of Spelman students choose to attend graduate school, which is two-times the national average. We are pleased to partner with Kaplan to provide this valuable resource to Spelman scholars to help them prepare for their post-undergraduate studies,” said Helene Gayle, MD, MPH, president of Spelman College. “Kaplan’s All Access initiative removes a financial barrier for our students and creates another pathway as they continue to further their education and soar in their careers to achieve greater social mobility.”

Dr. Rosalind Gregory-Bass, associate professor in Spelman’s Environmental and Health Sciences department and director of the Health Careers Program, said this partnership provides a greater level of access to higher education and many professional careers.

"This type of commitment emphasizes the degree by which the institution not only recognizes the challenges, but is actively working to make a difference,” Bass said. “Spelman has a rich legacy of supporting students along the continuum of their academic and career development. This is one of many ways we seek to prepare the next generation of health care providers, scientists, lawyers, business executives, etc., who desire to meet the needs of underrepresented and underserved communities."

“We are excited to bring Kaplan’s comprehensive All Access services to Spelman College and work with college leaders to help them deliver a potentially life-changing educational experience. By becoming an All Access partner, Spelman College is demonstrating to their students that they are vested in their success way beyond graduation day and that they see in them future leaders in a wide variety of industries, from business to law to medicine and so much more,” said Mark Reimonenq, director of university partnerships, Kaplan. “Kaplan’s All Access tears down barriers and instead builds opportunities for students who want to score competitively on these important admissions exams and get into top graduate programs.”

More information will be available for students on Spelman’s website in early August. For college and university leaders who want to explore partnering with Kaplan, learn more about the company’s exam+prep+programs. With All Access, colleges can also help their students prepare for licensing exams to become doctors, nurses, and lawyers, as well as professional licensing exams.

About Spelman College

Founded in 1881, Spelman College is a leading liberal arts college widely recognized as the global leader in the education of women of African descent. Located in Atlanta, the College’s picturesque campus is home to 2,100 students. Spelman is the country's leading producer of Black women who complete Ph.D.s in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). The College’s status is confirmed by the U.S. News & World Report, which ranked Spelman No. 51 among all liberal arts colleges, No. 19 for undergraduate teaching, No. 5 for social mobility among liberal arts colleges, and No. 1 for the 16th year among historically Black colleges and universities. The Wall Street Journal has ranked the College No. 3, nationally, in terms of student satisfaction. Recent initiatives include a designation by the Department of Defense as a Center of Excellence for Minority Women in STEM, a Gender and Sexuality Studies Institute, the first endowed queer studies chair at an HBCU, and a program to increase the number of Black women Ph.D.s in economics. New majors have been added, including documentary filmmaking and photography, and collaborations have been established with MIT’s Media Lab, the Broad Institute and the Army Research Lab for artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Outstanding alumnae include Children’s Defense Fund founder Marian+Wright+Edelman, Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Rosalind+Brewer, political leader Stacey+Abrams, former Acting Surgeon General and Spelman’s first alumna president Audrey+Forbes+Manley, actress and producer Latanya+Richardson+Jackson, global bioinformatics geneticist Janina+Jeff and authors Pearl+Cleage and Tayari+Jones.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions help students+and+professionals further their education and careers, universities+and+educational+institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retainment, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 26 countries continue Stanley’s mission as they serve about 1.2 million students and professionals, 13,000 corporate clients, and 4,000 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at kaplan.com.

