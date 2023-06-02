HORMEL FOODS PRESENTS FOOD-FORWARD SOLUTIONS TO MEET CONSUMER ENTERTAINING NEEDS AT INTERNATIONAL DAIRY DELI BAKERY ASSOCIATION SHOW

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Minn., June 2, 2023

Company will spotlight vast deli-products portfolio in 4-stage exhibit at annual IDDBA event

AUSTIN, Minn., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The deli of the past is not the deli of the future. It's no longer a place where consumers merely order a pound of their favorite protein sliced to a desired thickness. Today, terms like "charcuterie" and "artisanal" are heard just as often as classic phrases like "half pound" and "paper thin."

Deli products are gaining footholds in the consumer marketplace, quickly becoming the primary food solution for consumers' entertaining needs. That is precisely why Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) will be showcasing its extensive portfolio of deli products at the upcoming International Dairy Deli Bakery Association show, June 4–6 at the Anaheim (Calif.) Convention Center.

This year, Hormel Foods, a Fortune 500 global-branded food company, will require not one but two booth spaces — 2619 and 2611 — to showcase its vast product offerings, with the goal of further establishing itself as a leading food partner in the consumer-entertaining space. The exhibit will feature four "zones," with each covering a subcategory of entertaining while demonstrating how the company's products can provide a solution for each scenario:

  1. Columbus Craft Meats entertaining: An entertaining space that is inspirational and educational, this zone will spotlight premium charcuterie, "perfect bites" and craft meat tasting experiences.

  2. Occasion-based entertaining: This station will address three particular entertaining opportunities — game days, backyard cookouts and holiday hosting — while offering samples of Sadlers Smokehouse® beef burnt ends, prime rib and Fontanini® Cup & Char Sausage.

  3. Pop-the-top entertaining: This zone will feature a colorful fusion of the Herdez® and Hormel Gatherings® brands that reveals how integral salsas, dips and trays can be in the spectrum of entertaining.

  4. Culinary entertaining (by appointment only): An inviting experience featuring the best tastes that Hormel Foods has to offer, this station will exude the food-forward ideals of the company, offering everything from delectable samples to a foodie-inspired bar.

"Addressing the entertaining needs of consumers is a multi-faceted undertaking," said Henry Hsia, vice president, retail marketing – snacking and entertainment, Hormel Foods. "There are several layers to entertaining, which is why we're presenting our product solutions through multiple lenses. This is a great opportunity for us to showcase how Hormel Foods can help consumers fulfill all of their entertaining needs."

Guests are invited to attend a special happy hour from 3:30–5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 5, at the Hormel Foods booth, where they can join company team members for culinary exclusives, delicious drinks and entertaining conversations.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Contact:

Media Relations


507-434-6352


[email protected]

