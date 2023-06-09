Blue Bird Appoints Head of Electric Vehicle Business, Britton Smith to Company President

Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, today announced the appointment of Britton Smith to president, effective July 1, 2023. Phil Horlock, Blue Bird president and CEO, will continue to hold the role of CEO after Smith’s appointment takes effect.

Smith joined Blue Bird in March 2022 as Senior Vice President of Electrification and Chief Strategy Officer. The appointment of Smith to President recognizes the increasing importance of electrification to Blue Bird’s growth strategy. He will continue to lead this key business initiative while taking on additional responsibilities across the company which will reinforce Blue Bird’s industry leadership in low- and zero-emissions student transportation.

Smith builds on over 20 years of executive experience in public and private-equity-owned companies across manufacturing, industrial, healthcare, and financial services sectors. Before joining Blue Bird, he served as director of strategy and deal advisory at KPMG. In addition, he previously held various executive roles, including chief operating officer at financial services company DFC Global Corp, and associate principal at management consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

“Under Britton’s leadership, we have significantly expanded our market-leading position in electric school bus transportation,” said Phil Horlock, president and CEO, Blue Bird Corporation. “As school districts across North America accelerate the transition to electric school bus fleets, zero-emission vehicles represent the most dynamic growth opportunity for Blue Bird for years to come. As president, Britton will focus his broad industry experience and leadership capabilities on Blue Bird’s entire portfolio of zero- and low-emission school buses. Our Blue Bird team, together with the best dealer network in the business, will continue to advance clean student transportation and shape the future of our industry.”

Smith holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Distinction from the United States Naval Academy.

