Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), a global leader in infection prevention and a wholly owned operating company of Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV), has named Chad Rohrer the new president of ASP.

“Chad is a proven and inspirational leader who has built and led a world-class commercial team since joining ASP,” said Tami Newcombe, President & CEO of Fortive’s Advanced Healthcare Solutions segment. “He has a sterling reputation in the medical technology industry earned through his success in leading and growing businesses. I am excited to see him thrive in this expanded role and drive ASP’s continued growth.”

Chad most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer for ASP, where he led the organization’s global commercial team. Prior to joining ASP, Chad served as Divisional Vice President, USA, Commercial at Abbott Core Diagnostics, following nearly two decades at Stryker Corporation, where he ultimately served as VP/GM, Global Endoscopy.

“ASP is driven by our mission of protecting patients during their most critical moments, and I’m both inspired and humbled to take on this opportunity,” said Chad Rohrer. “I look forward to working with everyone across ASP to leverage our extraordinary culture and the power of the Fortive Business System to serve our customers and patients.”

Chad is a graduate of Miami University, with a degree in communications and marketing.

About Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP)

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) has a long track record of designing and delivering innovative infection prevention solutions that dramatically raise the level of health care and safety for those who matter most. Our pioneering technology, global distribution and established leadership position enable us to simplify the process of buying and operating infection prevention products and services every day for thousands of medical facilities around the world. This enables our customers to focus on what they do best – preventing infection and saving lives. For more information, please visit %3Cb%3Ewww.asp.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

