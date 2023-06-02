Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares

June 02, 2023

Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 02 June 2023 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:

Date of PurchaseNumber of Shares purchasedHighest price paidLowest price paidVolume weighted average price paid per shareVenueCurrency
02/06/2023531,424£ 22.9300£ 22.6300£ 22.8194LSEGBP
02/06/2023----Chi-X (CXE)GBP
02/06/2023----BATS (BXE)GBP
02/06/2023653,375€ 27.0750€ 26.6950€ 26.9206XAMSEUR
02/06/2023----CBOE DXEEUR
02/06/2023----TQEXEUR


These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 4 May 2023.

In respect of this programme, Goldman Sachs International will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 4 May 2023 up to and including 21 July 2023.

The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR") and EU MAR as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation") and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored" into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Goldman Sachs International on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

Enquiries:

Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550

Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

