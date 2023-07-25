NextEra Energy Investors: July 25, 2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP encourages investors in NextEra Energy, Inc. (“NextEra” or the “Company”) who suffered losses from purchasing NextEra securities (NYSE: NEE) between December 2, 2021 and February 1, 2023 to contact us immediately regarding pending securities fraud class action against NextEra. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is July 25, 2023.

Class Period: December 2, 2021 – February 1, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 25, 2023

Case information: lieffcabraser.com%2Fsecurities%2Fnextera

Contact us: Email or text[email protected] or call 1-800-541-7358

NextEra is a power and utility holding company based in Florida. NextEra’s primary subsidiary, Florida Power and Light Co. (“FPL”), is the largest electric utility in the United States.

The action alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that NextEra was exposed to significant legal and reputational risk relating to allegations that FPL and its political consulting firm, Matrix LLC (“Matrix”), had violated state and federal campaign finance laws.

Beginning in December 2021 and continuing through 2022, news outlets reported that FPL and its political consultants had funneled millions of dollars through dark money organizations toward improper activities, including funding “ghost candidates” for the sole purpose of directing votes away from disfavored candidates in close elections, spying on journalists, and dictating positive news coverage by a local news organization.

NextEra and FPL responded to this negative coverage by publicly denying involvement in, or provision of financial support for, any “ghost candidates,” as well as other wrongdoing. These denials were misleading because senior executives of FPL – including its CEO, Eric Silagy – appear to have participated in the wrongdoing alleged by news outlets.

On January 25, 2023, NextEra disclosed that FPL was at higher risk for legal and reputational damage due to the allegations of political misconduct against FPL and its executives. NextEra also announced that Silagy resigned. On this news, the price of NextEra shares fell 8.71% to close at $76.59 per share on January 25, 2023.

The price of NextEra shares fell an additional $1.96 per share, or 2.55%, between January 26, 2023 and January 31, 2023, on reports that NextEra executives disclosed to analysts that Silagy’s exit agreement included a multi-year “claw back on compensation for any legal wrongdoing,” thereby acknowledging the link between Silagy’s departure and the new risk disclosure statement concerning legal and reputational risk arising from political misconduct.

About Lieff Cabraser

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with over 120 attorneys in offices in San Francisco, New York, Nashville, and Munich, Germany, is an internationally-recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility. Recognized as a “Plaintiffs’ Powerhouse” by Law360, Lieff Cabraser has litigated some of the most important civil cases in the United States, and has assisted clients in recovering over $127 billion in verdicts and settlements. For over 50 years, Lieff Cabraser has remained committed to ensuring access to justice for all.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230602005328r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230602005328/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.