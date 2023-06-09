TriMas Announces Upcoming Participation at the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

1 hours ago
TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced that TriMas management plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 7th
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Participants: Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Mell, Chief Financial Officer, and Sherry Lauderback, Vice President Investor Relations
Presentation: 2:00 p.m. CT
Webcast: Links to the live audio webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.trimascorp.com or at https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fblair79%2Ftrs%2F1811082.

Investors are encouraged to contact their William Blair representatives for more information on the conferences or to schedule a meeting.

About TriMas

TriMas manufactures a diverse set of products primarily for the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets through its TriMas Packaging, TriMas Aerospace and Specialty Products groups. Our approximately 3,500 dedicated employees in 13 countries provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.

