Physitrack Plc announces Appointment of Head of People, C-suite changes

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Physitrack (

STO:PTRK, Financial) Physitrack Plc ("Physitrack Group", "the Company") today announces the appointment of Mr Jack Goodwin as Head of People for the Physitrack Group. Mr Goodwin joins the Company from the UK Government's Cabinet Office, where he last oversaw a transformation programme for 330,000 employees under the Arm's-Length Bodies and was responsible for policy advice to the Cabinet Office and His Majesty's Treasury Ministers.

The appointment of Mr Goodwin to oversee everything People and HR related provides the Company with an opportunity to streamline the company at Group level for operational and financial efficiency and Physitrack therefore at the same time also announces that it will reduce its C-suite with two people, whose roles overlap significantly with that of the Head of People function.

Further to the appointment of Jack Goodwin, departing the C-suite as of today but remaining with the Company for a transition period are Mr Andrew Knox, Group Chief Operating Officer and Mr Ryan Ebert, Chief Commercial Officer, Wellness. Ryan and Andrew will both ensure a smooth handover to Mr Goodwin as the Physitrack Group continues on its journey.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Henrik Molin, CEO & co-founder, +44 208 133 9325 [email protected]

About Physitrack
Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global Software-as-a-Service provider, focused on providing solutions for healthcare providers and corporates. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two main business lines:

  1. Lifecare - SaaS solutions tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care providers, enabling the delivery of clinical home exercises and education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth to patients.
  2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS solutions tailored to corporate customers for the provision of Wellness and virtual-first care to their employees in the UK, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Attachments

Physitrack Plc announces Appointment of Head of People, C-suite changes

SOURCE: Physitrack



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758937/Physitrack-Plc-announces-Appointment-of-Head-of-People-C-suite-changes

img.ashx?id=758937

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.