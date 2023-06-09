CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 - AppTech Payments Corp. ("AppTech") (NASDAQ:APCX), an innovative Fintech company powering seamless, commerce between businesses and consumers, is set to join the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 26, according to a preliminary list of additions posted May 19.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, includes automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"Our inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index, a benchmark that is widely followed by investors and institutions, reflects our continued progress on our growth strategy," said Luke D'Angelo, Chief Executive Officer of AppTech. "Being part of the Russell Microcap Index not only enhances our visibility but also validates our position as an emerging leader in the FinTech sector. We look forward to leveraging this opportunity to further expand our reach with the institutional investment community and create long-term value for our shareholders."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) provides digital financial services for corporations, small and midsized enterprises ("SMEs") and consumers through the Company's scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with our commerce experiences development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements in addition to a full suite of patented technology capabilities. For more information, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will" and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Michael Kim/Brooks Hamilton

737-289-0835

[email protected]

AppTech Payments Corp.

[email protected]

760-707-5959

SOURCE: AppTech Payments Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/758976/AppTech-Payments-Corp-Set-to-Join-Russell-MicrocapR-Index



