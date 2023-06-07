NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / KeyBank

As part of Juneteenth Festival celebrations in Buffalo, New York, KeyBank is offering three financial wellness workshops covering mortgage, small business and wealth building.

The seminars will take place on the following dates and times:

Wednesday June 7, 2023

Mortgage Workshop with Saleem Shabazz - KeyBank Community Development Loan Officer

5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Community Resource Building at Buffalo Urban League - 1359 Jefferson Avenue

5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Small Business Workshop with Omar Overstreet - KeyBank Broadway Branch Manager

Open Buffalo - 1327 Jefferson Avenue

Wealth Building Workshop with Andrew Cheatham - KeyBank Delaware-Hertel Branch Manager

Community Resource Building at Buffalo Urban League - 1359 Jefferson Avenue

KeyBank is a proud sponsor of the 2023 Juneteenth Festival in Buffalo.

