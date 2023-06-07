KeyBank Offers Financial Wellness Workshops During Juneteenth in Buffalo

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / KeyBank

As part of Juneteenth Festival celebrations in Buffalo, New York, KeyBank is offering three financial wellness workshops covering mortgage, small business and wealth building.

The seminars will take place on the following dates and times:

  • Wednesday June 7, 2023
    Mortgage Workshop with Saleem Shabazz - KeyBank Community Development Loan Officer
    5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
    Community Resource Building at Buffalo Urban League - 1359 Jefferson Avenue
  • Wednesday June 14, 2023
    5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
    Small Business Workshop with Omar Overstreet - KeyBank Broadway Branch Manager
    Open Buffalo - 1327 Jefferson Avenue
  • Wednesday June 28, 2023
    Wealth Building Workshop with Andrew Cheatham - KeyBank Delaware-Hertel Branch Manager
    Community Resource Building at Buffalo Urban League - 1359 Jefferson Avenue

KeyBank is a proud sponsor of the 2023 Juneteenth Festival in Buffalo.

KeyBank Member FDIC. NMLS #399797. Mortgage and Home Equity Lending products offered by KeyBank are not FDIC insured or guaranteed. KeyBank extends credit secured by residential real estate without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, handicap, or familial status. All credit products are subject to collateral and/or credit approval, terms, conditions, availability and are subject to change.

SBA Preferred Lender. SBA loans subject to SBA eligibility.

Key Private Bank is part of KeyBank National Association. Banking products and trust services provided by KeyBank National Association, Member FDIC, and Equal Housing Lender.

Investment products are:

NOT FDIC INSURED * NOT BANK GUARANTEED * MAY LOSE VALUE * NOT A DEPOSIT * NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL OR STATE GOVERNMENT AGENCY.

© 2023 KeyCorp. CFMA #230531-2105733

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: KeyBank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758984/KeyBank-Offers-Financial-Wellness-Workshops-During-Juneteenth-in-Buffalo

