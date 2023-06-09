Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, today announced that Asana’s chief financial officer, Tim Wan, and head of product, Alex Hood, will present at the following investor event:

Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference, June 6, 2023 at 11:35 a.m. PT / 2:35 p.m. ET

A live webcast will be available on Asana’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana helps organizations orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has millions of users in over 200 countries and territories. Global customers such as Amazon, Affirm, Japan Airlines, and Sky rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230602005279/en/