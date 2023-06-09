Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) (the “Company”) announced today that it will participate in Nareit’s REITweek 2023 Investor Conference which is being held June 6-8, 2023.

The Company also provided operating statistics for second quarter 2023 as detailed below.

Same Property Occupancy 1Q23 April 2023 May 2023 Occupancy 95.3% 95.4% 95.5% Same Property New Lease and Renewal Data – Date Signed(1) 1Q23 April 2023 May 2023 New Lease Rates 1.8% 2.7% 3.6% Renewal Rates 6.7% 6.0% 6.0% Blended Rates 4.0% 4.2% 4.8% Same Property New Lease and Renewal Data – Date Effective(2) 1Q23 April 2023 May 2023 New Lease Rates 1.7% 1.6% 3.4% Renewal Rates 7.6% 7.1% 6.4% Blended Rates 4.5% 3.9% 4.9% (1) Average change in same property new lease and renewal rates vs. expiring lease rates when signed. (2) Average change in same property new lease and renewal rates vs. expiring lease rates when effective.

Camden’s complete investor presentation is available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at camdenliving.com.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 60,652 apartment homes in 178 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 16 consecutive years, most recently ranking #33.

For additional information, please contact Camden’s Investor Relations Department at (713) 354-2787 or access our website at camdenliving.com.

