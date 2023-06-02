THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION® TO PRESENT AT NAREIT REITWEEK 2023 INVESTOR CONFERENCE

48 minutes ago
HOUSTON, June 2, 2023

Presentation and Live Webcast to be Held June 6, 2023, at 10:15 am ET

HOUSTON, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announced today that Chief Executive Officer David O'Reilly will participate in a presentation moderated by Anthony Paolone from JP Morgan at NAREIT's REITweek 2023 Investor Conference in New York City on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 10:15 am ET.

HHC's live presentation will be accessible via audio webcast using the link below. Upon completion of the presentation, an on-demand replay will be available for a period of 30 days.

The Howard Hughes Corporation Presentation
Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Time: 10:15 am ET
Audio Webcast Link: https://video.ibm.com/embed/25045921

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York City; Downtown Columbia® in Maryland; The Woodlands®, Bridgeland®, and The Woodlands Hills® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin® in Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Teravalis™ in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC.

Media Contact
Cristina Carlson, 646-822-6910
SVP, Head of Corporate Communications
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Eric Holcomb, 281-475-2144
SVP, Investor Relations
[email protected]

