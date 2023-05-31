Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq-FUND) Declares Second Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.1217 Per Share

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq-FUND) (the “Fund” or “FUND”) has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.1217 per share on its Common Stock. The distribution, optionally payable in additional shares of Common Stock or in cash by specific stockholder election, is to be paid on June 27, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2023 (ex-dividend on June 8, 2023). The price of shares issued for reinvestment will be determined on June 20, 2023.

The Fund currently has adopted a Distribution Policy of paying quarterly distributions on its Common Stock. Distributions are being made at the annual rate of 6% of the rolling average of the prior four calendar quarter-end net asset values (“NAVs”), with the fourth quarter distribution being the greater of 1.50% of the rolling average or the minimum distribution required by IRS regulations. The policy, including the annual rate, is subject to change at the discretion of the Fund’s Board of Directors.

The Fund’s estimated sources of the distribution to be paid on June 27, 2023 and for 2023 year-to-date are as follows:

Estimated Allocations as of May 31, 2023

Distribution
Per Share		Net Investment
Income		Net Realized
Short-Term Gains		Net Realized
Long-Term Gains		Return of Capital
FUND$ 0.1217$ 0.0435 (35.74%)$ 0.0171 (14.05%)$ 0.0611 (50.21%)$ 0.0000 (0.00%)

Estimated Allocations for 2023 through May 31, 2023

Distribution
Per Share		Net Investment
Income		Net Realized
Short-Term Gains		Net Realized
Long-Term Gains		Return of Capital
FUND$ 0.2471$ 0.1050 (42.47%)$ 0.0463 (18.75%)$ 0.0958 (38.78%)$ 0.0000 (0.00%)

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s Distribution Policy. The amounts and sources of distributions reported herein are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information

Average Annual Total
Return (in relation to
NAV for the 5-year
period ending on
5/31/2023)1		Annualized Current
Distribution Rate
(expressed as a
percentage of NAV
as of 5/31/2023)2		Cumulative total return
(in relation to NAV for
the fiscal year through
5/31/2023)3		Cumulative fiscal year
Distribution Rate (as a
percentage of NAV
as of 5/31/2023)4
FUND6.94%6.12%-4.86%3.11%

1 Average Annual Total Return in relation to NAV represents the compound average of the Annual NAV Total Returns of the Fund for the five year period ended May 31, 2023. Annual NAV Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund’s NAV over a year, assuming reinvestment of distributions paid.

2 The Annualized Current Distribution Rate is the current fiscal period’s distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV as of May 31, 2023.

3 Cumulative Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund’s NAV from December 31, 2022 to May 31, 2023, assuming reinvestment of distributions paid.

4 The Cumulative Fiscal Year Distribution Rate is the dollar value of distributions for the fiscal year period (January 1, 2023 to May 31, 2023), as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV as of May 31, 2023.

About Sprott Focus Trust, Inc.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. is a closed-end diversified management investment company whose shares of Common Stock are listed and traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The Fund’s investment goal is long-term capital growth, which it seeks by normally investing at least 65% of its assets in equity securities.

For further information on the Fund, please visit our web site at: www.sprottfocustrust.com. An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The Fund is a closed-end fund and closed-end funds do not continuously issue shares for sale as open-end mutual funds do. The Fund trades in the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker.

Royal Bank Plaza | 200 Bay Street | Toronto, Ontario | Canada M5J 2J1 | (203) 636-0977 | www.sprott.com

4830-2306-9790.1


Contact:Glen Williams
(416) 943-4394
ti?nf=ODg1MTY2OSM1NjI5MjY0IzIwMjgyMDI=
Sprott-Focus-Trust-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.