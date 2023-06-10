SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, a shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Funko, Inc. (“Funko” or “the Company”) ( FNKO) investors who acquired securities between May 6, 2022 and March 1, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). If you are a shareholder who incurred losses during this period, you have until August 1, 2023, to move the court to become a lead plaintiff in this action.



According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Funko suffered from larger delays in implementing its ERP system than it disclosed to investors. The Company suffered from higher costs and poor inventory control at its new warehouse due to the ERP delay. The Company’s financial performance was impacted by its inability to run a properly functioning distribution system. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Funko, investors suffered damages.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

