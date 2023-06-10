Jaguar Mining Announces Voting Results for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2023 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (

TSX:JAG, Financial) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 2, 2023.

Election of Directors

Each of the nominees for election as directors listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 14, 2023 were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

William J. Kennedy

43,573,209

98.407%

705,411

1.593%

Benjamin Guenther

40,287,514

90.986%

3,991,106

9.014%

Luis Ricardo Miraglia

43,576,795

98.415%

701,825

1.585%

Thomas Weng

38,238,267

86.358%

6,040,353

13.642%

John Ellis

40,224,305

90.844%

4,054,315

9.156%

Shastri Ramnath

43,572,150

98.404%

706,470

1.596%

Mary-Lynn Oke

43,592,560

98.451%

686,060

1.549%

Other Items

Appointment of Auditors

The voting results for the appointment of the auditors of the Company, as well as authorizing the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration and the terms of their engagement, were as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

46,411,315

98.139%

880,117

1.861%

Voting results for all resolutions can also be found under Jaguar's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar and Roça Grande Mines, and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2019. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

For further information please contact:

Vernon Baker
Chief Executive Officer
Jaguar Mining Inc.
[email protected]
416-847-1854

SOURCE: Jaguar Mining Inc.



