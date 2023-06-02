STOCKHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues Investigating the Merger - RADI, PDCE, UNVR, SYNH

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the class action firm Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

  • Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI), relating to its proposed sale to EQT Active Core Infrastructure and Public Sector Pension Investment Board. Under the terms of the agreement, RADI shareholders are expected to receive $15.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/radius-global-infrastructure-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE), relating to its proposed merger with Chevron Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, PDCE shareholders are expected to receive 0.4638 shares of Chevron per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/pdc-energy-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR), relating to its sale to affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, UNVR shareholders will receive $36.15 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/univar-solutions-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH), relating to its proposed sale to Elliott Investment Management, Patient Square Capital, and Veritas Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, SYNH shareholders are expected to receive $43.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/syneos-health-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is committed to protecting investors and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013 and 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2020 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, over the years the firm has recovered or secured over a dozen cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2023 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

favicon.png?sn=DC18891&sd=2023-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stockholder-alert-the-ma-class-action-firm-continues-investigating-the-merger--radi-pdce-unvr-synh-301841671.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC

