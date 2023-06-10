On June 1, 2023, Fiserv Inc's Chief Operating Officer Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a series of insider sales by Chiarello over the past year, during which he has sold a total of 120,367 shares and purchased none.

Fiserv Inc (FISV) is a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, offering a wide range of services including electronic payment processing, risk and compliance management, and customer and channel management. The company's clients include banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Insider Trends

Over the past year, Fiserv Inc has seen a total of 1 insider buy and 20 insider sells. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

Insider transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's prospects and the confidence of its executives. In the case of Fiserv Inc, the high number of insider sells compared to buys may raise questions about the company's future performance and the outlook of its management team.

Valuation

On the day of Guy Chiarello's recent sale, shares of Fiserv Inc were trading at $112.1 apiece, giving the company a market capitalization of $70,311.599 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 30.05, which is higher than the industry median of 26.99 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Considering the stock's price of $112.1 and its GuruFocus Value of $126.58, Fiserv Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value image below provides a visual representation of this valuation:

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sale of 8,000 shares by Fiserv Inc's COO Guy Chiarello may raise questions about the company's future prospects and the confidence of its management team. However, the stock's current valuation suggests that it may be modestly undervalued, potentially offering an attractive entry point for investors who believe in the company's long-term growth potential.

As always, it is essential for investors to conduct their research and consider multiple factors before making any investment decisions. Insider transactions can provide valuable insights, but they should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions.