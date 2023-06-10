COO Guy Chiarello Sells 8,000 Shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On June 1, 2023, Fiserv Inc's Chief Operating Officer Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a series of insider sales by Chiarello over the past year, during which he has sold a total of 120,367 shares and purchased none.

Fiserv Inc (FISV) is a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, offering a wide range of services including electronic payment processing, risk and compliance management, and customer and channel management. The company's clients include banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Insider Trends

Over the past year, Fiserv Inc has seen a total of 1 insider buy and 20 insider sells. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image: 1664874572140249088.jpg

Insider transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's prospects and the confidence of its executives. In the case of Fiserv Inc, the high number of insider sells compared to buys may raise questions about the company's future performance and the outlook of its management team.

Valuation

On the day of Guy Chiarello's recent sale, shares of Fiserv Inc were trading at $112.1 apiece, giving the company a market capitalization of $70,311.599 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 30.05, which is higher than the industry median of 26.99 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Considering the stock's price of $112.1 and its GuruFocus Value of $126.58, Fiserv Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value image below provides a visual representation of this valuation: 1664874582126886912.jpg

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sale of 8,000 shares by Fiserv Inc's COO Guy Chiarello may raise questions about the company's future prospects and the confidence of its management team. However, the stock's current valuation suggests that it may be modestly undervalued, potentially offering an attractive entry point for investors who believe in the company's long-term growth potential.

As always, it is essential for investors to conduct their research and consider multiple factors before making any investment decisions. Insider transactions can provide valuable insights, but they should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.