Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that new data on DecisionDx®-Melanoma and DecisionDx®-UM will be shared during the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place June 2-6. DecisionDx-Melanoma is the Company’s genomic risk-stratification test for patients with cutaneous melanoma, and DecisionDx-UM is the standard of care in the management of newly diagnosed uveal melanoma in the majority of ocular oncology practices in the United States.

Details regarding Castle’s accepted abstracts are as follows:

DecisionDx-Melanoma
Abstract #6601: Integrating the 31-gene expression profile test into clinical decision-making to guide risk-aligned care decisions for patients with stage I-III cutaneous melanoma: NCI-SEER Analysis.
First Author: David Hyams, M.D., F.A.C.S., director of Desert Surgical Oncology in Rancho Mirage, California
Session Type: Poster Session
Poster Bd #: 93
Session Title: Health Services Research and Quality Improvement
Date & Time: Saturday, June 3, 1:15-4:15 p.m. Central time

The abstract can be viewed here.

DecisionDx-UM
Abstract #e21574: Long-term outcomes in a population-based cohort of 2,967 uveal melanoma patients clinically tested with the 15-gene expression profile: A collaborative study with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program Registries.
Session Type: Publication Only
Session Title: Publication Only: Melanoma/Skin Cancers

The abstract can be viewed here.

About DecisionDx-Melanoma

DecisionDx-Melanoma is a gene expression profile risk stratification test. It is designed to inform two clinical questions in the management of cutaneous melanoma: a patient’s individual risk of sentinel lymph node (SLN) positivity and a patient's personal risk of melanoma recurrence and/or metastasis. By integrating tumor biology with clinical and pathologic factors using a validated proprietary algorithm, DecisionDx-Melanoma is designed to provide a comprehensive and clinically actionable result to guide risk-aligned patient care. DecisionDx-Melanoma has been shown to be associated with improved patient survival and has been studied in more than 10,000 patient samples. DecisionDx-Melanoma’s clinical value is supported by more than 40 peer-reviewed and published studies, providing confidence in disease management plans that incorporate the test’s results. Through March 31, 2023, DecisionDx-Melanoma has been ordered more than 128,000 times for patients diagnosed with cutaneous melanoma.

About DecisionDx®-UM

DecisionDx-UM is Castle Biosciences’ 15-gene expression profile (GEP) test that uses an individual patient’s tumor biology to predict individual risk of metastasis in patients with uveal melanoma. DecisionDx-UM is the standard of care in the management of newly diagnosed uveal melanoma in the majority of ocular oncology practices in the United States. Since 2009, the American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC; v7 and v8) Staging Manual for UM has specifically identified the GEP test as a prognostic factor that is recommended for collection as a part of clinical care. Further, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines for uveal melanoma include the DecisionDx-UM test result as a prognostic method for determining risk of metastasis and recommended differential surveillance regimens based on a Class 1A, 1B, and 2 result. DecisionDx-UM is the only prognostic test for uveal melanoma that has been validated in prospective, multi-center studies, and it has been shown to be a superior predictor of metastasis compared to other prognostic factors, such as chromosome 3 status, mutational status, AJCC stage and cell type. It is estimated that nearly 8 in 10 patients diagnosed with uveal melanoma in the U.S. receive the DecisionDx-UM test as part of their diagnostic workup.

More information about Castle’s tests can be found at www.CastleTestInfo.com.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME, DecisionDx-UMSeq, TissueCypher and IDgenetix are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

