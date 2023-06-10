Insider Sell: SVP, CFO BERRY PHILLIP BENJAMIN (BEN) Sells 645 Shares of Enovis Corp (ENOV)

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On June 2, 2023, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer BERRY PHILLIP BENJAMIN (BEN) sold 645 shares of Enovis Corp (

ENOV, Financial). This transaction comes amidst a series of insider sells over the past year, with BERRY PHILLIP BENJAMIN (BEN) having sold a total of 1,784 shares and purchased 0 shares.

Enovis Corp is a leading provider of data-driven, technology-enabled services that help businesses make better decisions. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including credit and fraud risk management, marketing, and customer engagement services. Enovis Corp serves a diverse range of industries, including financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and telecommunications.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, there have been 0 insider buys and 25 insider sells for Enovis Corp. This trend suggests that insiders may be taking advantage of the stock's current valuation to realize gains. The stock price has been relatively stable, with shares trading at $54.17 on the day of BERRY PHILLIP BENJAMIN (BEN)'s recent sell.

1664995369206939648.jpg

The insider trend image above shows a clear pattern of insider selling over the past year. This could be an indication that insiders believe the stock is fairly valued or overvalued, and they are taking the opportunity to cash in on their holdings. However, it is essential to consider other factors, such as the company's financial performance and market conditions, before drawing any conclusions.

GF Value and Valuation Analysis

Enovis Corp has a market cap of $3,064.878 million, with shares trading at $54.17 apiece. The stock's GuruFocus Value is $58.01, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

1664995378014978048.jpg

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The GF Value image above shows that Enovis Corp's stock price is currently in line with its intrinsic value, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. This could be a reason why insiders have been selling their shares, as they may believe that the stock's current price accurately reflects the company's value.

Conclusion

The recent insider sell by BERRY PHILLIP BENJAMIN (BEN) of Enovis Corp, along with the overall trend of insider selling over the past year, may raise concerns for some investors. However, it is essential to consider the stock's current valuation and other factors before making any investment decisions. Based on the GF Value, Enovis Corp's stock appears to be fairly valued, which could explain the recent insider selling activity. Investors should continue to monitor the company's financial performance, market conditions, and insider transactions to make informed decisions about their investments in Enovis Corp.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.