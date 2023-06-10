On June 2, 2023, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer BERRY PHILLIP BENJAMIN (BEN) sold 645 shares of Enovis Corp ( ENOV, Financial). This transaction comes amidst a series of insider sells over the past year, with BERRY PHILLIP BENJAMIN (BEN) having sold a total of 1,784 shares and purchased 0 shares.

Enovis Corp is a leading provider of data-driven, technology-enabled services that help businesses make better decisions. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including credit and fraud risk management, marketing, and customer engagement services. Enovis Corp serves a diverse range of industries, including financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and telecommunications.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, there have been 0 insider buys and 25 insider sells for Enovis Corp. This trend suggests that insiders may be taking advantage of the stock's current valuation to realize gains. The stock price has been relatively stable, with shares trading at $54.17 on the day of BERRY PHILLIP BENJAMIN (BEN)'s recent sell.

The insider trend image above shows a clear pattern of insider selling over the past year. This could be an indication that insiders believe the stock is fairly valued or overvalued, and they are taking the opportunity to cash in on their holdings. However, it is essential to consider other factors, such as the company's financial performance and market conditions, before drawing any conclusions.

GF Value and Valuation Analysis

Enovis Corp has a market cap of $3,064.878 million, with shares trading at $54.17 apiece. The stock's GuruFocus Value is $58.01, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The GF Value image above shows that Enovis Corp's stock price is currently in line with its intrinsic value, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. This could be a reason why insiders have been selling their shares, as they may believe that the stock's current price accurately reflects the company's value.

Conclusion

The recent insider sell by BERRY PHILLIP BENJAMIN (BEN) of Enovis Corp, along with the overall trend of insider selling over the past year, may raise concerns for some investors. However, it is essential to consider the stock's current valuation and other factors before making any investment decisions. Based on the GF Value, Enovis Corp's stock appears to be fairly valued, which could explain the recent insider selling activity. Investors should continue to monitor the company's financial performance, market conditions, and insider transactions to make informed decisions about their investments in Enovis Corp.