On June 1, 2023, President & CEO Thomas Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont Corp ( NEM, Financial), a leading gold mining company. This recent transaction has caught the attention of investors and market analysts, as it may provide insights into the company's future performance and stock price trends.

Who is Thomas Palmer of Newmont Corp?

Thomas Palmer has been the President & CEO of Newmont Corp since October 2019. He has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry, having held various leadership positions in global mining companies. Palmer's expertise in operations, projects, and business development has been instrumental in driving Newmont Corp's growth and success.

Newmont Corp's Business Description

Newmont Corp is a global gold mining company with a diverse portfolio of assets and operations in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company is primarily focused on the production of gold, but also produces copper, silver, zinc, and lead. Newmont Corp is committed to responsible mining practices and strives to create value for its shareholders, employees, and host communities.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Thomas Palmer has sold a total of 132,000 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 11,000 shares represents a significant portion of his total transactions in the past year. The insider transaction history for Newmont Corp shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year, while there have been 26 insider sells over the same timeframe.

The trend of insider sells may raise concerns among investors, as it could indicate that insiders are not confident in the company's future performance or stock price appreciation. However, it is essential to consider other factors, such as the company's financial performance, industry trends, and overall market conditions, before drawing any conclusions.

Valuation

Shares of Newmont Corp were trading for $40.84 apiece on the day of Thomas Palmer’s recent sale. This gives the stock a market cap of $33,450.231 million.

With a price of $40.84 and a GuruFocus Value of $66.99, Newmont Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.61. This means the stock is considered a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice before making any decisions based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, Thomas Palmer's recent sale of 11,000 shares of Newmont Corp may raise concerns among investors due to the trend of insider sells over the past year. However, it is crucial to consider other factors, such as the company's financial performance, industry trends, and overall market conditions, before making any investment decisions. The stock's current valuation, as indicated by its price-to-GF-Value ratio, suggests that it may be a possible value trap, and investors should exercise caution.